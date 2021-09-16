Pittsburgh Steelers veteran cornerback Joe Haden works towards a contract extension. The Steelers don’t normally negotiate contracts during the regular season. This can be concerning for the veteran cornerback because the season has officially begun.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ahkello Witherspoon, the cornerback the Steelers acquired from Seattle less than two weeks ago, is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bills after having just one week of practice with his new team. That means James Pierre will get an extended look as the team’s third cornerback, and the other outside cornerback opposite Joe Haden when they play their nickel defense, against one of the best passing offenses in the league.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO