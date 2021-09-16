CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers veteran cornerback Joe Haden works towards a contract extension. The Steelers don’t normally negotiate contracts during the regular season. This can be concerning for the veteran cornerback because the season has officially begun.

Cover picture for the articleIdeally, Haden would like to secure a deal that ultimately keeps him in Pittsburgh beyond the coming season. Haden signed a two-year extension with the Steelers in 2019 and told Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com that he’d like to remain a Steeler through the 2022 season. Haden understands he is not...

