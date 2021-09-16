Sha’Carri Richardson Olympic debacle may prompt WADA to remove cannabis from banned-substance list

Rules were made to be broken. And it’s no surprise “That Girl” may be the reason why one of them changes. Months after Sha’Carri Richardson wasn’t allowed to participate in the Olympics as the result of a failed drug test — due to smoking weed after she learned her biological mother died — the World Anti-Doping Agency has announced that an advisory panel will decide if weed should remain on their list of things athletes aren’t supposed to have in their bodies. Not alcohol, cocaine or any other form of hard drugs, but weed — a plant that just so happens to relax people if it’s lit on fire. No one understands why in 2021 weed is still on the WADA’s list. But check this out from a recent USA Today report.