Why the Best Subversive Superhero Stories are on TV
It truly is the age of subversive TV shows, and why not? Life is a bit messy ( the understatement of the century), so it’s easy to understand why audiences are drawn to flawed characters, dipped in realism — and this includes superheroes. Here’s the thing; for the most part, the big screen solely features squeaky clean superheroes. It's true! God-complex or not, most blockbusters are characterized by larger-than-life characters shaped by past traumas, just trying to shoulder the burden of superpowers (Tony Stark obviously didn’t get the memo). Caped Crusader, Man of Steel, and Captain America are the typical hero archetypes, cloaked in long-suffering and a strong sense of duty. Of course, this isn’t etched in stone, there is the occasional Deadpool, members of The Suicide Squad, and let’s not forget Kick Ass, but you have to admit that they don’t hold a torch to The Avengers saga.collider.com
