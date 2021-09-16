CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Another Life' Season 2 Trailer Highlights the Mystery of the Achaia

By Erick Massoto
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost time for fans of Netflix’s Another Life to do a Jeff Bezos and take a ride outside the planet. The new season of the sci-fi series starring Katee Sackhoff got a new trailer that hypes up viewers for the October premiere. In the story, after a UFO lands on Earth, a crew goes into space to figure out who sent it and why.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Official Netflix Trailer for Mysterious Spiritual Horror 'Fever Dream'

"Why do mothers always do that?" "Do what?" "Access the danger." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious spiritual horror feature that was filmed in Chile, directed by a Peruvian filmmaker, called Fever Dream. It recently premiered at the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, and is arriving on Netflix this October. A young woman named Amanda lies in pain, while a young teenager named David urgently questions her, forcing her to unravel the truth of what happened to her. She is not his mother and he is not her son. Together they will reveal a disturbing and evocative tale of broken souls, an invisible lurking terror, and the fragile threads that bind parents and children. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin. Fever Dream stars María Valverde, Dolores Fonzi, Germán Palacios, Guillermo Pfening, Emilio Vodanovich, Guillermina Sorribes, Marcelo Michinaux, & Cristina Banegas. I'm always curious about experimental, artistic films like this - it's something different.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Piers Morgan Joins Fox Nation, Another Life Trailer and More

Piers Morgan has found a new outlet: The former CNN host has signed a global deal with Fox News parent company News Corp and will host a daily talk show that will stream on Fox Nation here in the U.S., our sister site Variety reports. “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said in a statement. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.” Morgan succeeded Larry King as CNN’s...
TV & VIDEOS
kokefm.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Drops

The full trailer for season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’ is finally here. Watch the intense trailer above. Also photos from the set of the spinoff show ‘1883’ with Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill have surfaced.
TV SERIES
StarWars.com

5 Haunting Highlights in the New LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer

Welcome to Castle Vader, the galaxy’s first all-inclusive, Sith-inspired, luxury resort. Today we got our first look at the forthcoming Disney+ event, LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales, with a new trailer that hints at the trio of scary stories spun to Poe Dameron and BB-8 after they crash land on Mustafar.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katee Sackhoff
Person
Allan Hawco
Person
Dillon Casey
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Jake Abel
Person
Justin Chatwin
Person
Elizabeth Ludlow
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Jayr Tinaco
Person
Kurt Yaeger
tv-eh.com

Preview: Murdoch Mysteries returns for Season 15

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The cooler weather, leaves changing colour and Halloween candy already on store shelves also marks the return of Murdoch Mysteries for an unprecedented Season 15 of 24 episodes. Kicking off on Monday night, here’s the official synopsis from CBC for “The Things...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy, Stacey and Friends Embark on a Life-Changing Year in Season 2 Trailer — Watch

This isn’t just any new school year for the members of The Baby-Sitters Club: It’s “the year when everything changed” for Kristy & Co., as teased in a new trailer for the Netflix dramedy’s second season. Premiering Monday, Oct. 11, Season 2 of The Baby-Sitters Club will find demand growing for the titular business, prompting founders Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey and Dawn to welcome Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. “With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step...
TV SERIES
Collider

All 'Wellington Paranormal' Season 1 Mysteries, Ranked

When Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) entered a house full of vampires to investigate a noise complaint in What We Do in the Shadows, they had no idea what they were getting themselves into. In the first television spin-off of the 2014 hit comedy, Wellington Paranormal, the duo is charged with solving numerous supernatural mysteries. Soon, they find out that the New Zealand capital is overrun not only with vampires, but also with ghosts, aliens, and, worst of all, clowns.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Another Life#Earth#Salvare
nintendoeverything.com

Life is Strange: True Colors gets new trailer

Square Enix and Deck Nine have posted a new trailer for Life is Strange: True Colors, the latest entry in the acclaimed graphic adventure series. Here’s an overview of the game with more information:. A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead...
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

4400 Trailer: Are Aliens Responsible for Mysterious Vanishings in CW Reboot?

When 4400 missing persons suddenly reappear with no explanation, extraterrestrials become the prime suspect for what’s behind it all in TVLine’s exclusive trailer for The CW’s reboot of the former USA Network series. It’s a natural theory, seeing as how one of the vanished is suddenly sucked out of her car by a strange force in 2005, while another resurfaces in 2021 with healing abilities. But even if aliens are responsible, the returnees have a more pressing problem: They’re being held as prisoners by the authorities. Penned by executive producer Ariana Jackson (Riverdale, UnREAL), the update follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
tvinsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Trailer Teases a New Mystery, Plus Is Ronald in Over His Head? (VIDEO)

If you have a body wrapped in plastic in your car…maybe make sure the person’s dead (or unconscious)? That’s the lesson learned in the Big Sky Season 2 trailer. But, hey, at least that means the four teens near the scene of the subsequent crash didn’t do any damage when one of them threw something into the road. But they are responsible for taking cash and drugs from the scene.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Love Life’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Shifts the Story to William Jackson Harper

HBO Max has released the much-anticipated teaser trailer for Season 2 of its original romance series, Love Life, which is set to release on the streamer with a three-episode debut on October 28th. The season will consist of ten episodes and continue on November 4th with an additional three episodes, finishing with the remaining four episodes on November 11th.
TV SERIES
Variety

HBO Max Unveils ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Euphoria’ First Look Footage During Emmys

HBO Max teased footage of the upcoming series “Peacemaker” as part of an image spot that aired during the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The series, set to premiere in January 2022, is based on the DC Comics character created by writer Joe Gill and artist Pat Boyette in 1966. “Peacemaker” stars John Cena in the titular role, reprising his character from “The Suicide Squad.” The series takes place after the events of the film and looks at the origin story of Peacemaker, a complicated hero who strives to achieve peace no matter what — even if it means killing people....
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

'Love Life' Season 2 Trailer: New Protagonist Will Grapple Through His Loss [DETAILS]

The second season of the hit HBO Max anthology series "Love Life" is back, and fans are excited to see a new storyline about the good and bad side of dating in New York City. According to Spoiler TV, the romantic comedy series will debut three episodes on October 28, focusing on Marcus Watkins (played by William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a relationship with a woman he thought he would be spending his life with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Genera+ion Season 2: Will there be another season?

Genera+ion is a groundbreaking show following a diverse group of mainly LGBTQ+ high school students in Southern California. Throughout its first season, Genera+ion explored everything from immigration and teen pregnancy to divorce and coming out. Will there be a Genera+ion Season 2?. The show offers a fresh, funny, and authentic...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy