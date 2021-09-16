Preview, predictions, what to watch for

A year after a dismal 7-9 record was enough to win the NFC East, the NFL’s downtrodden division is 1-3 out the gate, with its first pecking-order game pitting the Washington Football Team against the New York Giants. While last week’s Thursday night clash between Tom Brady and ﻿﻿Dak Prescott made for a quarterback thriller, this one figures to be more of a defensive struggle, particularly given that Washington is already operating with a backup quarterback in ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿. The Giants, meanwhile, scored just 13 points in their opener, and six of those came on a meaningless end-of-game score to make a blowout look more respectable.

