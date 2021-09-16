CBC and Paramount+ order new scripted medical adventure series Skymed

This year at the Emmys, genre series, especially those adapted from comic books, had their strongest showing ever, with 81 nominations across eight live-action shows. During the Creative Arts Emmys, three of those shows — “WandaVision,” “The Mandalorian” and “Lovecraft Country” — picked up 12 wins between them. So there was every reason to expect that at least some genre TV — including Amazon’s “The Boys,” the first comic book adaptation ever nominated for best drama — would take home an Emmy or two on Sunday night during the primetime telecast. Instead, traditional dramas dominated the night, leaving all the nominated genre...

