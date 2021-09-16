CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playgon Announces Operational Update with Betting Turnover Exceeding $1.4 Million For Month of August

 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) ('Playgon' or the 'Company'), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to provide the following operational update for our shareholders. 'We have been working diligently since officially...

dallassun.com

Athena Gold Provides Update on Canadian Securities Exchange Listing Files NI 43-101 Technical Report and Launches New Website

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR) ('Athena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received the receipt of the British Columbia Securities Commission for its long form prospectus dated August 31, 2021 (the 'Final Prospectus'), as well as conditional listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') for the listing of Athena's common shares thereon (the 'CSE Listing'). This represents a significant milestone for Athena toward the completion of the CSE Listing, and will fulfill one of the conditions precedent to the exercise of its right to acquire the remaining 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project (the 'Excelsior Springs Project' or the 'Project'), for an aggregate 100% interest in the Project.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Cielo Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Annual Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') announces the filing of its annual audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2021 (the 'Financial Statements'), related management discussion and analysis (the 'MD&A') and officer certificates (the 'Certificates', together with the Financial Statements and the MD&A, collectively the 'Annual Documents') on www.sedar.com as required pursuant to applicable securities laws. All currency in this press release is denoted in Canadian dollars.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

PEDEVCO Publishes Updated Company Presentation and Provides Operations Update

Increased Focus on Highly Economic and Prospective D-J Basin Opportunities. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., published its updated Company presentation on its website at www.PEDEVCO.com. The Company's presentation includes, among other things, additional information on the Company's 'Phase III' Permian Basin development plan, with updated San Andres well type curves and economics, as well as information regarding positive developments in the D-J Basin, including recent exceptional offset well performance and updated Niobrara well type curves and economics.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

KEC International acquires Spur Infra for Rs 62 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Infrastructure major KEC International has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity in Spur Infrastructure for an enterprise value of Rs 62 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed within two months. Spur Infra is an engineering, procurement and...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

George Risk Industries, Inc. First Quarter FYE 2022 Results and Annual Dividend Announcement

KIMBALL, NE / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC., (OTC PINK:RSKIA), a diversified and leading American manufacturer of a wide variety of products in the security and proximity sensor industries, recorded net sales of $4,955,000 for the quarter ending July 31, 2021. This is an increase of 22.44% over the same period the prior year. Net income for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, was $1,746,000, a 29.97% decrease from the corresponding quarter last year. Unrealized gains on investments were not as big as they were for the same quarter last year, resulting in the overall net income decrease. Earnings per share for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, was $0.35 per common share and $0.50 per common share for the quarter ended July 31, 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Canagold to Host a Webinar on Wednesday, September 22 at 9:00 am PDT / 12:00 pm EDT to Provide a Company Update on the New Polaris Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(FRA:CANA) would like to invite interested shareholders to join CEO and Director, Scott Eldridge and Vice President, Exploration Tory Gill, P.Geo, for a webinar detailing recent progress in the Company's ongoing drill program at its 100% owned New Polaris project in northwestern British Columbia near Atlin, BC.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRA:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ('Golden Dawn' or the 'Company'), The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed it's previously announced private placement of August 23, 2021. The non-brokered private placement consisted of 3,000,000 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $450,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 18 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of $0.35 per share.
Benzinga

Notable Upstart Holdings Insider Trades $41.95 Million In Company Stock

Paul Gu, SVP And Product Data Science at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Paul Gu exercised options to purchase 155,000 Upstart Holdings shares at a price of $0.23 per share for a total of $35,650 on September 15. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $262.27 to $277.20 to raise a total of $41,911,898 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
cdcgamingreports.com

Michigan igaming operators post record month in August; casinos lag in recovery

Michigan’s gaming operators generated $113.1 million in revenue from igaming and online sports betting during August, according to a report issued by the Michigan Gaming Commission Thursday. Of the total, igaming accounted for $97.2 million surpassing the previous high of $95.1 million set in March earlier this year. Online sports betting contributed $15.9 million with a handle of $192.3 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
dallassun.com

Coinstox Announces the Number of Platform Users Exceeds 20,000

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Today, the Coinstox team proudly announces that more than 20,000 users registered on their platform. Coinstox's newly launched platform can help entrepreneurs tokenize their project, after which these tokens can be traded easily. 'Since it's hard for start-ups to find...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dallassun.com

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Distributor E-Finity Secures 2.4 Megawatt Order to Power Major Caribbean Resort

Three Capstone Microturbines Will Provide 100% of the Resort's Power While Contributing Significantly to Its Sustainability Goals. VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it continues to expand the low emission microturbine market in the Caribbean with an order for a major Caribbean resort redevelopment project that includes 2.4 megawatts (MWs) of C800 Signature Series (C800S) microturbine energy systems.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to provide an update on its current activities related to the development of its first rapid diagnostic test targeting the SARS CoV-2 antigen, using the Company's patented breakthrough chemistry. The results represent a significant milestone on the path to manufacturing Gemina's first diagnostic test and demonstrates the power of Gemina's chemistry in its ability to effectively test at lower limits of detection when manufactured at scale. This confirmation allows the company to begin exploring initial out-licensing opportunities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Entrepreneur

Abbott Labs Breaks Out Of Six-Month Base In Low Turnover

After forming a base for nearly six months, medical device and pharmaceutical maker Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) broke out last week, continuing an uptrend that began following the company’s second-quarter earnings report in July. It marked the third consecutive quarter of accelerating earnings and revenue growth. On Thursday, the stock...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the Board is Ignoring Shareholders

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Kenneth J. Torsoe announced today that he is no longer actively pursuing his August 27 offer to the Board of Directors of Sunnyside Bancorp Inc. (OTC PINK:SNNY) to purchase the company for $22 per share because the Board has not responded to his offer. He also announced that he intends to commence a tender offer for the company's stock soon. 'I made a good faith offer to acquire Sunnyside for $1.75 per share more than the price of only $20.25 in the deal with Rhodium BA Holdings. I also offered to engage in a face-to-face auction that would generate the highest price to Sunnyside shareholders.' Mr. Torsoe explained that neither he, his attorney, nor any other member of his team has received any response. All they got was deafening silence, which is the response that Mr. Torsoe's team had repeatedly gotten from Sunnyside.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM): Acquiring BayMedica

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / InMed has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BayMedica, a private US-based company that is focusing on the manufacture and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. This is an all-stock transaction in which InMed will issue 1.78m shares to BayMedica's equity and convertible debt holders. At the current stock price, this values BayMedica at approximately US$4m. Following the closure of the transaction, the combined company will have expertise in both yeast and bacteria biosynthesis as well as chemical synthesis of cannabinoids. Additionally, it will be a commercial company with cumulative revenues of over US$2.5m since December 2019 stemming from the sale of cannabichromene (CBC). The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mattress Firm files 'confidentially' for potential IPO

Mattress Firm Group Inc. disclosed Monday that it has "confidentially" filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering. The mattress retailer said it has not yet determined how many shares it might offer in an IPO, or the expected pricing. The company's plan to explore an IPO comes at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.4%.
