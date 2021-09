Microsoft now has a Start menu and a Start feed, within both Windows 10 and Windows 11. Microsoft’s ongoing new efforts took a new turn on Tuesday, as Microsoft rebranded its news feed to Microsoft Start. You’ll see the new name appear where Microsoft’s news appears: on Windows 10’s News & Interests popup, within Windows 11’s Widgets, and on a standalone website, MicrosoftStart.com. The “new tab” page within Microsoft Edge will also show headlines from the Microsoft Start news feed, if you have it set up to “informative” mode. A mobile Microsoft Start app is also available.

