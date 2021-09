Police have been tipped off to a potential sighting of Brian Laundrie near Mobile, Alabama, according to reports. A body found there is unrelated to the search for Mr Laundrie. On Monday, a 911 call from a witness to Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s fight in Utah was released, providing details on the encounter. Earlier today, the FBI executed a search warrant at the Laundrie house, which is now considered a crime scene. The search for Mr Laundrie continues after the FBI announced they found a body believed to be missing van-life blogger Ms Petito in Wyoming’s Grand Teton...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO