CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Op-ED: It’s The Vaccine, Stupid

Rolla Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor of Economics and Director, Center for Economics and the Environment in the Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise. Bill Clinton used the slogan “It’s the Economy, Stupid” in his presidential campaign against George H.W. Bush. The idea was that a Clinton administration would deliver the economy from the recession caused by policies of the sitting president. Let’s revive the slogan, with slight modification, to defeat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

www.therolladailynews.com

Comments / 52

oneanddone
4d ago

So why isn't the flu shot mandated? Back in 2019 we lost almost 70,000 people to the flu. Don't care about those people ? You people seem to want to mandate everything else.

Reply
23
capitalt's
4d ago

dress code. not doing personal work at work? why is no one complaining about these intrusions? thats not even a good comparison. first, you can switch to a job that better suits your needs, say no dress code. second how is injecting yourself with a rushed experimental jab, that has the risk of death, even anywhere similar? the fact that no one in the mainstream has the balls to call out the vax is revealing in itself and how hard they are pushing it. this isn't about your health.

Reply(2)
14
C Kritiv
4d ago

Those who are unvaccinated and receive a recent NEGATIVE test result are NOT TO BLAME for the spread. Period.

Reply(1)
18
Related
Washington Post

Pay Americans $1,000 Each to Get Vaccinated

I’m a strong supporter of getting a vaccination for Covid-19. (I’ve had two plus my booster.) And I agree that getting shots into the arms of most of the 70 to 75 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated is a matter of public urgency. But the libertarian in me believes that means are as important as ends. The sudden turn to punishment — loss of job if President Joe Biden has his way; for other advocates, potential restriction on health care — has me worried.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Why aren't the unvaccinated getting their shots?

With COVID-19 cases flooding emergency rooms and deaths on the rise among the unvaccinated, Northeastern researchers wanted to know why a sizable portion of the United States remained weary of or flat-out opposed to vaccines. In their first direct questioning of unimmunized people, researchers learned that wide-ranging concerns about the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Person
Bill Clinton
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Argues Against “Blaming the Unvaccinated”

The Delta variant continues to wreak havoc across most of the U.S., particularly in the west and south. Just over 53% of the total population is considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. As new hotspots emerge and hospitals start turning patients away, some have deemed this current chapter the “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Vaccinations#Op Ed#Center For Economics#The Labor Department#Tyson Foods#Bank Of America
studyfinds.org

1 in 7 people have dumped their friends over COVID-19 vaccine stance

NEW YORK — The coronavirus vaccine has been an incredibly divisive topic, and now it’s even ending friendships. Vaccinated Americans have called it quits with friends who refuse to get the COVID-19 shot, according to a new poll. A survey of 1,000 Americans – conducted by OnePoll on Sept. 2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Some striking numbers on the unvaccinated among us

There are valid debates to be had about whether the federal or even state governments should mandate coronavirus vaccines (which, despite what you might have heard, is still not the Biden administration’s actual policy). There is considerably less real debate about whether virtually anything else would do the trick in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
khn.org

Biden Releases a New Plan to Combat Covid, but Experts Say There’s Still a Ways to Go

Promise: “I’m never going to raise the white flag and surrender. We’re going to beat this virus. We’re going to get it under control, I promise you. “. On the campaign trail last year, Joe Biden promised that, if elected president, he would get covid-19 under control. Since assuming office in January, Biden has continued to pledge that his administration would do its best to get Americans vaccinated against covid and allow life to return to some semblance of normal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: NU is right in requiring COVID-19 testing, vaccination

Northeastern released a new policy June 21 that requires students to submit proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or a valid religious and medical exemption. This vaccine mandate was first announced by NU April 6, with exceptions allowed for religious and medical reasons. Back in April, Northeastern was one of the first colleges to make this kind of announcement, but with battles over mask and vaccination mandates sparking across the country within all levels of education, it seems even more paramount to discuss why Northeastern is right to require vaccination and frequent COVID-19 testing for its students and faculty.
EDUCATION
New Pittsburgh Courier

Op-Ed: If We don’t get vaccinated, racism wins and families suffer

For over a year, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen disproportionately on the Black community, with African Americans having a high percentage of coronavirus infections and deaths. There is a clear way to battle the virus and move forward from the pandemic through the use of safe and effective vaccines, but many of us in the Black community are hesitant to receive a vaccination against COVID-19, even though it greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. I can understand why, but our unexamined fear will only prevent us from protecting ourselves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Biden's new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans: What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Immediately following President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates announcement on Sept. 9, there were several challenges to the plan, including from congressional Republicans and local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
iBerkshires.com

Op-Ed: The Facts About COVID-19 Vaccines

Like many across the country, I was thrilled when the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the end of August. Full approval affirms that the Pfizer vaccine is safe, effective, and has met the rigorous standards required by the FDA. This represents a light in the long tunnel of the pandemic, and it fills me with a great sense of optimism for the future health and safety of our community.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy