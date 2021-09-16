Op-ED: It’s The Vaccine, Stupid

For over a year, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen disproportionately on the Black community, with African Americans having a high percentage of coronavirus infections and deaths. There is a clear way to battle the virus and move forward from the pandemic through the use of safe and effective vaccines, but many of us in the Black community are hesitant to receive a vaccination against COVID-19, even though it greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. I can understand why, but our unexamined fear will only prevent us from protecting ourselves.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO