CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump's lawyers had a 'law school 101 discussion' about explaining to him how the Supreme Court works, book says

By Sonam Sheth
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkxVo_0byCa94600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVKyv_0byCa94600
Former President Donald Trump.

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

  • Trump's lawyers had to tell him being mad over the election wasn't enough cause to sue, a book says.
  • "Why don't we just get up to the Supreme Court directly?" he asked, according to the book.
  • That prompted a "tense, basic, law school 101 discussion" about how to explain the court to Trump.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

As President Donald Trump realized last year that he was on the brink of losing reelection, his lawyers had to explain to him that being angry about the results was not enough of a reason to file lawsuits, a new book says.

The conversation took place on November 6, according to the book, three days after Election Day and the day before major news outlets and television networks projected Joe Biden as the winner. At one point, the discussion took a more elementary turn as the president's lawyers tried to figure out the best way to explain to him the basics of how the Supreme Court works.

That's according to "Peril," by The Washington Post's Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, an early copy of which Insider obtained.

Trump's lawyers started by telling him it wouldn't be easy to bring cases alleging voter fraud because they'd need to demonstrate standing - a legal principle stipulating that a party must prove the laws or actions it's challenging have caused it harm or injury - to get before a judge.

They specified that being upset about the election results did not constitute legal standing, the book says. Trump then took a different route.

"Well, why don't we just get up to the Supreme Court directly?" he asked, according to the book. "Like, why can't we just go there right away?"

The president's advisors told him that there was a specific legal process to follow to get before the Supreme Court. Trump instructed them to go figure that process out, the book says.

What followed was what Woodward and Costa describe as a "tense, basic, law school 101 discussion" between the lawyers "about what they should tell Trump."

"They knew they could never go straight to the Supreme Court," the book says. "Trump would have to file in district courts, then get a federal appeals court to hear the case, then file for the Supreme Court. It would take time."

Trump said frequently and publicly on the campaign trail that he was banking on the Supreme Court to hand him the election if he lost the Electoral College to Biden.

After Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September last year, leaving a vacancy on the high court, Time reported that Trump allies were weighing which prospective Supreme Court picks would help him win the election.

On September 23, Trump made the groundless claim that Democrats were trying to rig the election against him and said he wanted a conservative majority on the Supreme Court that would agree with him.

"I think this will end up in the Supreme Court," he said. "And I think it's very important that we have nine justices."

He eventually nominated, and the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed, Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the court, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority.

In the following months, Trump publicly urged the court to rule in favor of a longshot lawsuit filed by the state of Texas asking the justices to throw out the election results in four battleground states that Biden won: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

But in December, the Supreme Court threw out the case , with all three of Trump's nominees - Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch - voting to dismiss it over a lack of standing.

The decision, which came in the form of an unsigned order, infuriated Trump, who tweeted the next day: "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!"

Two days later, the Electoral College met and certified Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 151

RLTR
4d ago

Hilarious 😆😆, trying to explain to trump how the Law works 😂😂. He wouldn't know how anything works, much less the Law, he's spent his entire life breaking law's, not understanding them, only because he doesn't care, nor has he ever been accountableExplaining the procedures and inter workings of the Supreme Court 🤣🤣🤣🤣impossible task, trumpy boy is not even capable of holding a Bible without screwing that up. The biggest loser, not only expected the Supreme Court to overturn the electoral college, but throw out the American Citizens votes😬. So he was trying to overthrow the government. Plain as the orange on the dictator's face.

Reply(13)
77
DR Just me
4d ago

Reading this just shows what this country was standing on for 4 years. Incompetence - instability - ignorance. Thank God he was voted out.

Reply(28)
71
Daniel
4d ago

Trump was also ignorant about how laws were made. They made him sit and watch 70s cartoons. When they came back he was singing: I'm just a bill, yes I'm only a bill, and I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill.

Reply(8)
55
Related
The Conversation U.S.

The Supreme Court has overturned precedent dozens of times in the past 60 years, including when it struck down legal segregation

It is a central principle of law: Courts are supposed to follow earlier decisions – precedent – to resolve current disputes. But it’s inevitable that sometimes, the precedent has to go, and a court has to overrule another court, or even its own decision from an earlier case. In its upcoming term, the U.S. Supreme Court faces the question of whether to overrule itself on abortion rights. Recent laws in Texas and Mississippi restrict the right of women to terminate pregnancies in ways that appear to challenge the long-standing precedent of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
bcgavel.com

Let’s Talk About the Supreme Court and Why We Should Expand It

The four years of Trump’s presidency were marked with incredible amounts of scandals, mishandlings, complete disregard for democracy, the platforming of right-wing extremism, and even an insurrection on the United States Capitol, just to name a few milestones. While all of these things had, and continue to have, deep effects on politics and society as a whole, there is one thing from the Trump administration that could slow and even derail progressive policies and platforms for generations to come: the federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
Black Enterprise

Rep. James Clyburn Says He Pushed Biden About Nominating A Black Woman For The Supreme Court Before Giving Endorsement

U.S. Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he pressed President Joe Biden about nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court before he gave his endorsement. Clyburn confirmed reports that he pressed Biden in advance of the Democratic Primary debate last February on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power. At the end of the debate, Biden expressed his desire to name the High Court’s first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Dan Quayle talked Mike Pence into rejecting Trump. What a story.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in real danger on Jan. 6. Crowds outside chanted for him to be hanged on the makeshift scaffolding they’d constructed outside the Capitol building. Security video later showed how close the mob had come to obstructing Pence and his family’s flight to safety. All because Pence had refused to do what his boss had asked. The former congressman from Indiana had earlier that day rejected President Donald Trump’s demands that he abdicate his duty as vice president and refuse to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election win over Trump.
POTUS
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Ap Photo#The Washington Post#The Electoral College#Time#Democrats#Republican#Senate
Reuters

Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump won't seek re-election

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, said on Thursday he will not seek re-election next year. A two-term lawmaker from Ohio and former professional football player, Gonzalez would have faced a primary challenger backed by Trump had he...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Milley’s revelation about Trump leaves us with five questions

We already knew the disgraced former president was suffering from the delusion that he won the 2020 election. We knew he tried to twist arms to overthrow the election. And we knew he refused for hours to call off the insurrectionists whom he inspired to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6. What we did not know is how irresponsible so many other Republicans were and continue to be in tolerating and enabling him.
POTUS
Business Insider

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Stephen Breyer want to convince you that the Supreme Court isn't political, but experts say 'it's naive to think people will' believe them

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Stephen Breyer have tried to defend the Supreme Court's integrity. "This court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks," Barrett said at the McConnell Center this week. Yet experts said they're ignoring the realities of how politics affects the court and its justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Senate knew about Kavanaugh’s partisan history. It confirmed him anyway.

Nearly three years after his confirmation, Justice Brett Kavanaugh remains a deeply divisive figure, the best-known but least-popular justice on the Supreme Court. Occasionally, his votes or some news story will renew the bitter sense among many Americans that he got away with a lie in denying Christine Blasey Ford’s and Debbie Ramirez’s allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as a third such accusation, from his Yale years, that Senate Republicans all but bottled up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

236K+
Followers
16K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy