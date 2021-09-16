Let's Play Aragami 2 - an arcadey take on ninja assassins

Aragami 2’s ninja garb is frayed around the edges, but it’s still an easy, breezy fit. Perfect for a quick-fix of stealth, and joyfully light on its feet. ‘Breezy’ seems like an odd word to slap on a stealth game - a measured, sometimes plodding genre - but it fits ninj-em-up Aragami 2 perfectly. Flow like water, it says; stabby water, with wings. Flow, then, like an irresponsibly sharp ice-sculpture of a hummingbird. Flow imperfectly and playfully, for the same tools that allow you to strike masterfully silent also let you mitigate sloppiness with improvisational glee. If Tenchu was an armoury to select from, and Shadow Tactics a map to study, Aragami 2 is a toybox. Let’s play ninjas, shall we?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO