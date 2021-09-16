Let's Play Aragami 2 - an arcadey take on ninja assassins
Aragami 2 is an enjoyable third-person action stealth game that reminds me of some of the older retro ninja type games like Tenchu, Ninja Gaiden, and Onimusha. To its benefit, Aragami 2 does have a more arcadey feel to it than those three. In the let's play video above you'll see that the mission objectives are fairly straightforward and the combat is simple, but it gets interesting with all of the shadow abilities you can unlock as you progress. Movement is responsive and it feels easy enough to pick up and play pretty intuitively.www.vg247.com
