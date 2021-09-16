Holding, Xhaka, Ramsdale, Partey - Arsenal injury news and expected return dates

Arsenal finally managed to get some points on the board after their worst start to a campaign in Premier League history.

The Gunners' 1-0 win over Norwich came after three straight defeats in which the Gunners failed to score.

Arsenal's trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley will be vital if the club are hoping to build momentum to salvage their season before things get worse.

Suspensions and injuries to key personnel may make their task tougher but with some players returning there might be hope for the north London side.

Arsenal have watched on this week as the clubs they once challenged played in Europe.

Below, Mirror Football has looked at who is likely to miss out against Burnley and who might return to the starting XI.

Rob Holding

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has been ruled out of the clash against Burnley due to a knee injury.

The centre-back picked up the injury in training ahead of Arsenal's win over Norwich and has suffered heavy bruising to his knee.

While his rehabilitation has gone well, and there were hopes he would be fit in time to face the Clarets, Holding will be unavailable for selection.

Mohamed Elneny

Mohamed Elneny has been struggling with a hamstring strain in recent weeks and has not played since Manchester City's dominating 5-0 win over the Gunners.

There are hopes he will return to training next week but the midfielder has been ruled out of this weekend's game.

Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka was sent off against Manchester City ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Granit Xhaka is serving the second of his three-game ban after the Swiss international was sent off against Man City.

However, in better news, Xhaka has recovered from Covid-19 and is back in full training.

The midfielder caught the virus while on international duty as it was revealed he has not had any Covid vaccinations.

He will miss Arsenal's game against Burnley and the Carabao Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon but will be available for selection for the upcoming north London derby.

Thomas Partey

Elneny and Xhaka's exclusion means Thomas Partey might start for Arsenal this weekend.

The Ghanian came on for the final half an hour against Norwich and played a key part in Arsenal's first goal of the season.

Partey has been recovering from an ankle injury suffered in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea.

In a press conference ahead of this weekend, Mikel Arteta said: "He has been training this week. His load had to be managed because he was in the early stages of the injury.

"He's pushing everybody as he always does because he wants to be involved."

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale celebrates after Arsenal's first win of the season against Norwich ( Image: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsdale started his first Premier League match for Arsenal against Norwich last time out.

Reports emerged after the match that Gunners keeper Bernd Leno shouted at coaches in training in response to Mikel Arteta's selection decision, but the Arsenal boss denied this.

Young English keeper Ramsdale was brought in to provide competition for the No.1 spot but is set to start again this weekend.

In his press conference, Arteta said: "We want them to make each other better. We're competing against the opponents, not against each other. For Bernd, it obviously wasn't a pleasing communication when I told him he wasn't playing."