CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Holding, Xhaka, Ramsdale, Partey - Arsenal injury news and expected return dates

By Kieren Williams
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkZit_0byCZRVo00

Arsenal finally managed to get some points on the board after their worst start to a campaign in Premier League history.

The Gunners' 1-0 win over Norwich came after three straight defeats in which the Gunners failed to score.

Arsenal's trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley will be vital if the club are hoping to build momentum to salvage their season before things get worse.

Suspensions and injuries to key personnel may make their task tougher but with some players returning there might be hope for the north London side.

Arsenal have watched on this week as the clubs they once challenged played in Europe.

Below, Mirror Football has looked at who is likely to miss out against Burnley and who might return to the starting XI.

Rob Holding

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has been ruled out of the clash against Burnley due to a knee injury.

The centre-back picked up the injury in training ahead of Arsenal's win over Norwich and has suffered heavy bruising to his knee.

While his rehabilitation has gone well, and there were hopes he would be fit in time to face the Clarets, Holding will be unavailable for selection.

Mohamed Elneny

Mohamed Elneny has been struggling with a hamstring strain in recent weeks and has not played since Manchester City's dominating 5-0 win over the Gunners.

There are hopes he will return to training next week but the midfielder has been ruled out of this weekend's game.

Granit Xhaka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2li3qI_0byCZRVo00
Granit Xhaka was sent off against Manchester City ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Granit Xhaka is serving the second of his three-game ban after the Swiss international was sent off against Man City.

However, in better news, Xhaka has recovered from Covid-19 and is back in full training.

The midfielder caught the virus while on international duty as it was revealed he has not had any Covid vaccinations.

He will miss Arsenal's game against Burnley and the Carabao Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon but will be available for selection for the upcoming north London derby.

Thomas Partey

Elneny and Xhaka's exclusion means Thomas Partey might start for Arsenal this weekend.

The Ghanian came on for the final half an hour against Norwich and played a key part in Arsenal's first goal of the season.

Partey has been recovering from an ankle injury suffered in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea.

In a press conference ahead of this weekend, Mikel Arteta said: "He has been training this week. His load had to be managed because he was in the early stages of the injury.

"He's pushing everybody as he always does because he wants to be involved."

Aaron Ramsdale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEe03_0byCZRVo00
Aaron Ramsdale celebrates after Arsenal's first win of the season against Norwich ( Image: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsdale started his first Premier League match for Arsenal against Norwich last time out.

Reports emerged after the match that Gunners keeper Bernd Leno shouted at coaches in training in response to Mikel Arteta's selection decision, but the Arsenal boss denied this.

Young English keeper Ramsdale was brought in to provide competition for the No.1 spot but is set to start again this weekend.

In his press conference, Arteta said: "We want them to make each other better. We're competing against the opponents, not against each other. For Bernd, it obviously wasn't a pleasing communication when I told him he wasn't playing."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Rob Holding
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Bernd Leno
SB Nation

Aaron Ramsdale expected to keep starting role

Aaron Ramsdale is Arsenal’s starting keeper (for now). The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners £30M summer signing, who started in the 1-0 win over Norwich City at the weekend, is expected to retain the #1 keeper role. Ramsdale was expected to compete with Bernd Leno for the spot, and it appears that at the very least, round one of that bout goes to the young Englishman.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expected Return#Partey Arsenal#Burnley#Mirror Football#Xi#Clarets#Swiss#Covid#Afc Wimbledon#Ghanian#English
90min.com

Aaron Ramsdale is now Arsenal's No.1 - no doubt about it

There was a moment deep into the second half, as Burnley's pressure reached its boiling point, where Arsenal looked poised to crack. Crowding the box from a corner kick, Chris Wood, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee all stood tall in the six-yard box, ready to make their height advantage count and rehash all those familiar Arsenal narratives - being weak, a team of son-in-laws etc etc.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Arsenal result: Martin Odegaard’s stunning free-kick secures victory for under-fire Gunners

Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick clinched Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley, whose winless home run in the Premier League was extended to 13 matches.Norway international Odegaard curled home the only goal in the 30th minute to further ease the pressure on Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.Arteta’s side clinched a second successive top-flight victory, but they were indebted to a controversial VAR intervention, which Burnley felt robbed them of a second-half penalty.Referee Anthony Taylor initially pointed to the spot when Burnley substitute Matej Vydra went down under Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s challenge, only to change his mind after watching the replay.Burnley edged...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jimmy Greaves remembered by Spurs and Chelsea, two clubs elevated by his magical goalscoring touch

All four corners of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were united before the match and at half-time. By the end, only one corner had reason to cheer, as Chelsea triumphed 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in an encounter diluted from its usual fury by the news of Jimmy Greaves’s passing in the early hours of Sunday morning.Those lucky enough to have witnessed Greaves speak of sharp movements and efficient finishes, two aspects of forward play that his peers and countless others since have struggled to master. Both of which seemed to come naturally to him. His most profound work came in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Mark Noble misses last-gasp penalty as Jesse Lingard returns to haunt West Ham

Mark Noble came off the bench only to miss a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016, but he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.It was a hugely dramatic end to a thrilling match which saw Jesse Lingard return to haunt the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Report: Chelsea Blocked PSG & Spurs' Interest in Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last year but it has been revealed the club's board blocked the transfer, according to reports. Rudiger was then under the management of Frank Lampard and was an outcast in the Chelsea side. His future became extremely uncertain and links surfaced to leaving the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid’s starlets shining under Carlo Ancelotti and Serie A title test as AC Milan face Juventus

Fresh off the back of a week of European action, the continent’s top sides are back in a domestic setting this weekend - and the games are no less exciting.From battles between those expected to be top of the table come May and historical rivalries meeting for the first time this season, there’s lots to look forward to around Serie A, LaLiga and beyond.Among the biggest names, there were positive results in the Champions League for Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus - but defeat and disappointment for Barcelona, Inter Milan and city rivals AC Milan.They all have the chance...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Partey sends message to Arsenal fans and some respond

Thomas Partey has sent a message to Arsenal fans ahead of his return from yet another injury. The Ghanaian has yet to play for the Gunners this season after suffering an injury in preseason. In his absence, Arsenal has made their worst possible start in more than five decades. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arteta reveals Arsenal trying to convince Xhaka over vaccination stance

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits the club are attempting to convince midfielder Granit Xhaka to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Xhaka declined vaccination prior to testing positive for the virus over the international break. His club manager admits that players who do not take the vaccine may soon find themselves on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey returns to full training

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is back in full training with his club. Partey has missed the start of the season after he suffered an ankle injury in a friendly against Chelsea in August. Fans were fearing the worst after that injury, but he could be ready for his side's Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Don’t use excuses’: Thomas Frank dismisses Wolves’ time-wasting claims

Brentford manager Thomas Frank batted away complaints over time-wasting from Wolves boss Bruno Lage and insisted his side fully deserved their first Premier League away victory as they won 2-0 at Molineux.Ivan Toney terrorised the team he almost joined seven years ago – his 2014 transfer from Northampton scuppered by a failed medical – as he won and scored a penalty, set up Byran Mbeumo for the second and had two goals disallowed in the first half alone.The striker then chipped in defensively after a second-half red card for Shandon Baptiste put Brentford on the back foot in the closing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Team news: Gabriel, Partey, White, Elneny

Here’s our latest team news ahead of Saturday’s match against Norwich City. Left hamstring. Mo has suffered a hamstring strain and is aiming to be back in full training in two to three weeks. Gabriel Magalhaes. Right knee. Gabriel is now back in full training and available for selection. Eddie...
SOCCER
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

389K+
Followers
87K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy