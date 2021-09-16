CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Dereck Chisora against Joseph Parker rematch, Dillian Whyte vs Otto Wallin and other huge fights announced by DAZN

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
DILLIAN WHYTE and Derek Chisora's eagerly-anticipated returns to the ring have officially been announced.

Brixton banger Whyte will be back in action on October 30 at the O2 Arena, locking horns with Sweden's Otto Wallin.

Dillian Whyte will face Otto Wallin at the O2 Arena on October 30
Derek Chisora will rematch Joseph Parker on December 18 Credit: Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

And less than two months later, former world title challenger Chisora will throw down with Joseph Parker.

Shortly after the official announcement of his next outing, an excited Whyte wrote on Instagram: "Whyte Vs Wallin, October 30th live at the O2.

"It’s going to be a scary night for Wallin.

"I’ve not boxed at home In front of crowds in nearly 2 years I’m ready to go to war."

Fan favourite Chisora followed in Whyte's suit, writing: "Si vis pacem, para bellum (Classical Latin: [siː wiːs ˈpaːkẽː ˈpara ˈbɛllũː]) is a Latin adage translated as "If you want peace, prepare for war".

Whyte, 33, hasn't set foot inside the ring since his demolition of Russian Alexander Povetkin in March.

Chisora, meanwhile, was last in action against former WBO heavyweight champ Parker in May.

War suffered a split-decision defeat to the Kiwi, with the judges scoring the contest 115-113, 111-116 and 113-114.

A furious Chisora expressed his frustration with the judges' scorecards in his post-fight interview, saying: "I am beyond getting upset now.

"I train hard, I bring everything and this is the treatment I get from boxing.

"Same as last the fight. They don't like me.

"I put it all in there and this is the result I get. This is unbelievable. Even his coach Andy Lee said I won the fight."

Whyte vs Wallin and Chisora vs Parker II are just two of the exciting match-ups recently announced by DAZN.

Two weeks before Whyte and Wallin go to war, former four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia will return to the ring.

The California clubber, who had been hoping to land a fight with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, will lock horns with Sandor Martin.

Garcia's clash with European super-lightweight champ Martin will be his first outing since his unanimous decision victory over Jesse Vargas last February.

Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
