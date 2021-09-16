How to handle unwelcomed visitors in your garden

A well-maintained, flourishing garden is a built-in slice of heaven on any property. Take a step into yours, and you'll be transported to a relaxing oasis; that simple fact is why gardens are also such wonderful places to read. "Outdoor living is more popular than ever, and homeowners are increasingly looking to add small spaces, like a secluded area or reading nook, to promote relaxation and rejuvenation," says Joe Raboine, the director of residential hardscapes at Belgard. "Being outdoors is proven to make us happier and healthier, so these spaces help improve everyday health and wellbeing."
Comments / 0