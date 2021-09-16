How to handle unwelcomed visitors in your garden

Since the start of the pandemic, homeowners and renters alike have been looking for new ways to get the most out of their homes — including their yard space. One hobby that experienced a major boost in popularity was gardening, according to The Guardian, with seed sellers reporting a massive increase in demand. While it may have been a passing fad for some, a new generation of gardeners has discovered the joy of plant care and the satisfaction of growing their own fruit, vegetables, and ornamentals.

