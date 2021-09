MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While tens of thousands of Afghans on military bases await resettlement in the United States, local officials say they expect more than 300 of those who escaped Kabul to be placed in Minnesota in the coming weeks. A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Public Services said in an email to WCCO-TV that local administrators have been advised that up to 65 Afghan Special Immigrant Visas and at least 275 additional evacuees may soon be resettled in Minnesota. Already, more than 60,000 evacuees have arrived in the United States since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan following the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO