Terry McLaurin has all the confidence in Taylor Heinicke

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Week 2 against the New York Giants on Thursday night. Heinicke replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) in the second quarter on Sunday and went on to complete 11-of-15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, and he added 17 rushing yards. The Football Team placed Fitzpatrick on injured reserve Monday, so Heinicke is in line to start at least the next three games. Brandon Allen is the backup and Washington head coach Ron Rivera said the team isn't looking to add another quarterback. Thursday will be only the third start of Heinicke's career, including the playoffs, but the switch can be seen as an upgrade for Washington's offense.
