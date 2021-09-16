CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grealish and Alexander-Arnold still celebrating – Thursday’s sporting social

By Video
 4 days ago
Jack Grealish (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated wins on Wednesday night (Zac Goodwin/Peter Byrne/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 16.

Football

Jack Grealish kicked off his Champions League career in style.

Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on last night.

Tottenham released their new third kit.

Alex Scott received a gift.

LeBron James showed his love for Liverpool.

Cricket

Sir Alastair Cook mimicked Bob Willis’ bowling action again.

Virat Kohli stepped down as India T20 captain.

Charlie Dean made history.

Formula One

Aston Martin continued with Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel next season.

Fernando Alonso enjoyed a bit of time out on the bike.

MMA

Conor McGregor had the designer gear out for a workout.

Tennis

Simona Halep got married.

Serena Williams paid tribute to Simone Biles.

Rugby Union

Ulster pulled off the big-name signing of World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen.

