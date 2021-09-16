Silver Creek Junction U.S. 40/I-80 ramp to close on Monday
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Starting on Monday, September 20, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will close the northbound U.S. 40 to the westbound I-80 flyover ramp at Silver Creek Junction.
Crews will be resurfacing the ramp and replacing concrete barriers.
Drivers can access westbound I-80 from Silver Creek Road.
The ramp is scheduled to open back up to traffic on Thursday, September 30.
What to Expect
- Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday
- 10-day closure of the westbound U.S. 40 to westbound I-80 flyover ramp
- Minor travel delays
- Occasional weekend work as needed
- Increased noise, dust, and vibration along the roadway
Comments / 1