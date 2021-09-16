CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Silver Creek Junction U.S. 40/I-80 ramp to close on Monday

 4 days ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Starting on Monday, September 20, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will close the northbound U.S. 40 to the westbound I-80 flyover ramp at Silver Creek Junction.

Crews will be resurfacing the ramp and replacing concrete barriers.

Drivers can access westbound I-80 from Silver Creek Road.

The ramp is scheduled to open back up to traffic on Thursday, September 30.

What to Expect

  • Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday
  • 10-day closure of the westbound U.S. 40 to westbound I-80 flyover ramp
  • Minor travel delays
  • Occasional weekend work as needed
  • Increased noise, dust, and vibration along the roadway

