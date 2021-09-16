CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Bags Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell for Thriller ‘Jigsaw’

By Rick Porter
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwkKT_0byCYsFw00

Netflix is embarking on its latest experiment in nonlinear programming.

The streamer has ordered a thriller called Jigsaw to series, tracking the planning an execution of a massive heist from decades before to a year after it happens. Giancarlo Esposito , Paz Vega and Rufus Sewell head the cast for the eight-episode drama, created by Eric Garcia ( Repo Men, Matchstick Men ).

Jigsaw will tell its story in nonlinear fashion, although it won’t be a choose-your-own-adventure interactive show a la Black Mirror ‘s “Bandersnatch” or Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ‘s “Kimmy vs. the Reverend.” Instead, sources say viewers will be able to choose in which order they watch episodes leading up to a finale that wraps up the story (Paramount+’s series Interrogation , released in 2020, used a similar format).

Along with Esposito, Vega and Sewell, the show’s cast features Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney and Niousha Noor. Jigsaw will span 24 years as it tells the story of the largest heist ever attempted and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals that surround it. It’s loosely inspired by a real-life story in which $70 billion in bearer bonds on Wall Street were endangered by flood waters from Hurricane Sandy.

Esposito ( Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian ) will play Leo Pap, a natural leader and veteran thief who can’t stay away from the game. Vega ( The OA, Spanglish ) plays Ava Mercer, an attorney who will do anything to protect the few people close to her. Sewell ( The Man in the High Castle ) plays Roger Salas, a thief turned security expert.

Gabrielle ( The 100 ) will play Hannah Kim, an intelligent adaptable woman who flows between the worlds of high finance and crime. Kendall ( The Americans ) plays Stan Loomis, a small-time smuggler who’s loyal to a fault. Courtney ( The Suicide Squad ) plays Bob Goodwin, an alpha male safecracker. Noor ( Here and Now ) plays Nazan Abassi, an FBI agent driven to bring down the crew of thieves.

Jigsaw is currently filming at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn and is the first production to film at the company’s Bushwick facility. Garcia is the showrunner and executive produces with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker and Jordan Sheehan of Scott Free Productions; Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Justin Levy of Automatik Entertainment; and Russell Fine. José Padilha ( Narcos ) will direct the first two episodes.

Esposito is repped by ICM and Thruline Entertainment. Sewell is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage & Associates and Jackoway Austen.

