Special Weather Statement issued for Western King William, Western King and Queen by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Western King William; Western King and Queen A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen County through 200 PM EDT At 135 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Saint Stephens Church. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Saint Stephens Church, Biscoe and Indian Neck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH