Cleveland, OH

Sunny skies ahead: Northeast Ohio’s Friday weather forecast

By Alexis Oatman, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- For all the gray skies we’ve seen lately, it looks like some much-needed sunshine is again headed toward Northeast Ohio Friday. The National Weather Service predicts mostly sunny skies with a high of 82, with a slight chance of showers mainly after 3 p.m., accompanied by light winds throughout the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop down around 65, with more showers, and possible thunderstorms between midnight and 3 a.m. Toward the weekend, more sunny skies are expected with temperatures in the 80s.

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

