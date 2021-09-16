CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukes' Run Defense Picks Up Where It Left Off

By GREG MADIA Daily News-Record
Daily News-Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe menacing, stop-everything-up-front defense is back at its usual tricks. James Madison, two games into its campaign, is second in all of the FCS against the run. “The key has just been physicality and using our speed as an advantage,” Dukes fifth-year junior defensive end Isaac Ukwu said, “so we’re physical at the point of attack and then our linebackers are flying around and making plays in the backfield. It’s just been us all in unison, being in sync and communicating.”

