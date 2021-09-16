CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor Prolink Expands Pro Purchase Program Into Canada

By Verde Brand Communications
Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. (September 16, 2021) – Outdoor Prolink, the pro purchase program created for outdoor professionals at the heart of the industry, announces their expansion into Canada as of September 1, 2021. The first brands on the Outdoor Prolink Canada website include Thule and Mountain Hardwear. Outdoor Prolink’s network of Canada-based outdoor professionals currently includes around five-thousand professionals, who are stewards of the great outdoors.

