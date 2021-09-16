NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) PT Raised to $35 at BMO Capital

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,375,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share. The gross proceeds to aTyr from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75.0 million. In addition, aTyr has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,406,250 shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by aTyr. The offering is expected to close on or about September 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 20 HOURS AGO