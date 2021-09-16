CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) PT Raised to $35 at BMO Capital

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini raised the price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) to $35.00 (from $29.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Prices $75 Million Public Offering of Common Stock at $8/share

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,375,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share. The gross proceeds to aTyr from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75.0 million. In addition, aTyr has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,406,250 shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by aTyr. The offering is expected to close on or about September 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Molina Healthcare (MOH) PT Raised to $350 at BMO Capital Following Investor Day

BMO Capital analyst Matt Borsch raised the price target on Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) to $350.00 (from $315.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngm#Bmo#Bmo Capital#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) PT Raised to $38 as Jefferies Highlights Cross Sell Opportunity

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) to $38.00 (from $32.00) after the company reported 2Q in line with the preliminary range in the S-1 in its first earnings report as a public company. Total revenue grew 41% yoy, and net new ARR growth of 51% proves demand continues to be strong as students return to in person classes.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Starts First Eagle Alternative Capital (FCRD) at Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn initiates coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) PT Raised to $30 at Craig-Hallum on CSE Strategic Synergies

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Craig-Hallum analyst PRCH raised the price target on Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) to $30.00 (from $27.00) noting that the $49M CSE acquisition provides inroads into California, the largest state in the union, helping Porch to mitigate the abundant red tape that would typically inhibit rapid organic expansion. Additionally, it provides a route to market for auto insurance and umbrella, which are the largest attachment services for homeowners.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts Mirum Pharamceuticals (MIRM) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye initiates coverage on Mirum Pharamceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Personalis (PSNL) PT Lowered to $28 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mike Matson lowered the price target on Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) to $28.00 (from $33.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) PT Lowered to $65 at H.C. Wainwright; 'Totality of DUBLIN-3 Data Encouraging' Despite Sell-Off

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis lowered the price target on BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) to $65.00 (from $100.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Lowered to $86 at Jefferies Following August KPIs

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz lowered the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $86.00 (from $92.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Biogen (BIIB) Aduhelm Sentiment May be Rebounding - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond reiterated an Overweight rating and $460.00 price target on Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) on the belief ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Brooks Automation (BRKS) PT Raised to $121 at Needham & Company on Unit Sale

Needham & Company analyst David Saxon raised the price target on Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) to $121.00 (from $114.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Teradata (TDC) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty upgraded Teradata (NYSE: TDC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) PT Raised to $660 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Daniel Arias raised the price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) to $660.00 (from $600.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture plc (ACN) Earnings Preview - Stifel

Stifel analyst David Grossman reiterated a Buy rating and $342.00 price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) ahead of F4Q ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Seagen's (SGEN) ESMO Datasets Look OK - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Joseph Catanzaro reiterated a Neutral rating and $160.00 price target on Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $100 at Stifel, Keeps 'Buy'

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $100.00 (from $149.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

