Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, And Kim Dae Myung Say Goodbye To “Hospital Playlist 2”
The cast of “Hospital Playlist” shared their closing comments as the second season of their beloved drama came to an end on September 17. “Hospital Playlist” is a tvN series about the ordinary stories of doctors at a local hospital. It centers around a group of five close friends who went to medical school together, work together, and perform together as part of a band.www.soompi.com
Comments / 0