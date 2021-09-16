CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berthoud, CO

James Long and Ivy Stockwell taught school at Old Berthoud

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the 1914-15 through the 1917-18 school years J.M. Long and Ivy Stockwell were the teachers at the Old Berthoud School. In the two-room, brick country school building Long taught the upper grades (5-8) while Stockwell instructed lower class levels (1-4). Since both teachers lived in the town of Berthoud, they walked along the railroad tracks to and from the school that was located a stone’s throw west of the tracks 1 mile south of town.

