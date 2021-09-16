Cowboy Bebop Exec Details Netflix's Perfect Casting
This November, Netflix will be bringing fans a new take on the world of Cowboy Bebop with a live-action adaptation that will star the likes of John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black. In a recent interview with Polygon, showrunner Andre Nemec went into detail regarding the "perfect casting" of the characters that have become some of the most beloved bounty hunters in the world of anime and will be hitting the world of live-action for the first time thanks in part to the streaming service Netflix.comicbook.com
