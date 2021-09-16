CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Cowboy Bebop Exec Details Netflix's Perfect Casting

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis November, Netflix will be bringing fans a new take on the world of Cowboy Bebop with a live-action adaptation that will star the likes of John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black. In a recent interview with Polygon, showrunner Andre Nemec went into detail regarding the "perfect casting" of the characters that have become some of the most beloved bounty hunters in the world of anime and will be hitting the world of live-action for the first time thanks in part to the streaming service Netflix.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

7 series canceled by Netflix that deserve another chance

The streaming service Netflix It is currently the largest in the world with about 204 million subscribers, so movements within its catalog often have an impact on its audience. The platform has been in charge in the last two years to abruptly close several important series, which should have a new opportunity. How are you 7 that we bring you today!
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Jet Black
Person
Mustafa Shakir
Person
John Cho
wegotthiscovered.com

Seth Rogen Wishes He Was Cast In Netflix’s Star-Studded New Comedy

You don’t have to play the full Six Degrees of Separation to connect the majority of Hollywood’s biggest names, and that’s arguably even more true in the comedy genre, or at least the last decade of it. Almost anybody to have appeared in a movie designed to generate laughs will have encountered either Adam McKay or Judd Apatow at one stage, a list that obviously includes Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Teases Ed's Role in Netflix's Live-Action Series

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Shinchiro Watanabe's neo-noir anime series Cowboy Bebop is one of the most highly-anticipated shows coming this year, and fans are excited to see the iconic characters come to life. Now, the showrunner has addressed questions about one of the show's leads. Edward, an eccentric girl skilled...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Perfect Casting#Polygon
ComicBook

Cowboy Bebop Showrunner on the Challenges of Adapting Anime's Hallowed Grounds

The showrunner behind Netflix's new live-action Cowboy Bebop series opened up about the challenges of adapting such a "hallowed ground" for anime! When Netflix first revealed their plans back in 2018 to produce a live-action version of Cowboy Bebop, anime fans were mixed with the news. Considering the spotty reputation live-action adaptations have had for anime franchises in the past, there was an even greater amount of concern considering the Shinichiro Watanbe directed original anime is still kept in high regard by many old and new fans across the board. It's a concern the showrunner themselves are very much aware of.
TV SERIES
Polygon

The Cowboy Bebop team aims to go deeper than a simple anime remake

It’s an acceptable mantra for Spike Spiegel, the planet-hopping, doom-evading bounty hunter at the heart of Cowboy Bebop, but for a writer adapting one of the most acclaimed anime of all time into a Netflix series ... well, not so much. Whatever happens to Cowboy Bebop matters. Showrunner André Nemec knew it when he agreed to oversee the reimagining of director Shinichirō Watanabe’s show as a live-action drama, knew it when he stepped on set for the first time in 2019, and he knows it now, overseeing a team in New Zealand putting the finishing touches on season 1, due out in November.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy