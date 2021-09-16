CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Opinion:My father refused to be a refugee. I turned him into one. I’m remembering his garden.

By Shabana Basij-Rasikh
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m thinking about my father’s garden today. My father is a military man, the first person in his family to receive formal education. He was a general in Afghanistan’s national army in 1996, when I was 6 years old and the Taliban came to power for the first time. I had only a child’s understanding of the realities our family faced, of course, but I clearly remember that he’d been given the opportunity to bring all of us out of Afghanistan — he’d been offered political asylum in Germany, as I later learned.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Afghan baby handed over fence to US soldiers in heartbreaking video reunites with mom

A British Army trauma surgeon said the Afghan baby girl who was passed over a razor-wire fence to US soldiers at Kabul airport has been reunited with her mother. Heartbreaking video of the crying baby being desperately handed to US soldiers by her arm went viral last week as thousands of Afghans tried to flee the Taliban.
WORLD
mediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Taliban#The School Of Leadership#Sola#Westerners#Americans#Afghans
New York Post

Growing fears child brides brought to US in Afghan evacuation

US officials are looking into reports that elderly Afghan men were permitted to evacuate with young girls they claimed as “wives” — with some of the purported child brides brought to an Army base in Wisconsin, according to a report on Friday. An internal State Department document dated Aug. 27...
POLITICS
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
albuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
PETS
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Afghan refugee Massiullah Ahmadzai, 17, on living in America

Massiullah Ahmadzai, 17, fled Afghanistan three years ago with his family, settling in Sacramento, with his three sisters and his mother. His father was not able to travel with the family when they left because he was not granted a visa. When Kabul fell to the Taliban in August, his family watched with horror and fear, praying for a safe evacuation. After days of uncertainty, Massiullah’s father was one of the lucky few who managed to board an evacuation flight to Qatar.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy