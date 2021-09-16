Opinion:My father refused to be a refugee. I turned him into one. I’m remembering his garden.

I’m thinking about my father’s garden today. My father is a military man, the first person in his family to receive formal education. He was a general in Afghanistan’s national army in 1996, when I was 6 years old and the Taliban came to power for the first time. I had only a child’s understanding of the realities our family faced, of course, but I clearly remember that he’d been given the opportunity to bring all of us out of Afghanistan — he’d been offered political asylum in Germany, as I later learned.