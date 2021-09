Dillian Whyte responds to Tyson Fury claiming he will splatter him in December. Despite waiting forever for an overdue title opportunity, WBC Interim heavyweight champion Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte (28-2, 19ko) clapped back at WBC champion Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21ko) after hearing of a possible December title fight. There is not enough time or words to describe the saga of Whyte and the forever-elusive WBC title shot. Since 2017, The Body Snatcher has watched other fighters get two championship opportunities before he receives one. Well, he could be getting the long-overdue title shot in a prematurely planned fight by Fury for December. This is good news for the Interim titlist who has been hounding Fury for a while.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO