CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

Bangor Humane Society Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Cori
Z107.3
Z107.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bangor Humane Society will temporarily close it's facility on Mt. Hope Avenue this week. The decision was made after and employee there tested positive for Covid-19. This individual would have also had contact with the public, albeit while wearing a mask, so the shelter posted a notice on it's Facebook Page, that anyone who may have been to visit the Bangor Humane Society this week, should keep an eye out for symptoms.

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

Here We Go Again, Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site At BIA To Reopen

While Maine may have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, the state now also has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in New England, and with positive test results at Northern Light Health reaching an all-time high, the drive-thru testing site at Bangor International Airport will reopen this week for the first time since being closed back in June.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Coronavirus
Local
Maine Coronavirus
Local
Maine Society
Bangor, ME
Government
Bangor, ME
Society
Bangor, ME
Health
City
Bangor, ME
Z107.3

These 4 Bangor Area Schools Are Currently In Outbreak Status

The first couple of weeks of school here in the State of Maine have shown us the reality of bringing all kids back to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bangor area schools have been impacted by a few outbreaks since school has started for the year. Currently, there are four local schools in outbreak status. Most of these schools are high schools with the exception of one local middle school and include:
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Bangor Is Officially One Step Closer To Banning Flavored Tobacco

Of all the things out there... I won't lie. I have kind of an addictive personality. I eat a little too much, sometimes I enjoy an extra adult beverage here and there, but I always try to keep one foot on the ground with things like that. But of all things, considering the era I grew up in, and being a musician, etc... Sometimes I can't believe I never started smoking.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Humane Society Looking For Blankets To Help Animals Get Cozy

There's nothing nicer, as the chill starts to develop in the air, than to cuddle up into a warm, snuggly blanket. As humans, we love to do this. But did you know, that even animals love to do this?! Dogs and cats and other little critters are big fans of burrowing into big blankets and creating little cozy caves within the fabric.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy