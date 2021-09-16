Bangor Humane Society Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
The Bangor Humane Society will temporarily close it's facility on Mt. Hope Avenue this week. The decision was made after and employee there tested positive for Covid-19. This individual would have also had contact with the public, albeit while wearing a mask, so the shelter posted a notice on it's Facebook Page, that anyone who may have been to visit the Bangor Humane Society this week, should keep an eye out for symptoms.z1073.com
