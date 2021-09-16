Charlie Berens video supports UW System’s Vax Up! campaign

MADISON (WKBT) — Comedian Charlie Berens has created a video supporting the University of Wisconsin System’s Vax Up! campaign to get students vaccinated. Berens is featured in video making the rounds on social media Thursday playing a carnival game and encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 70 for 70 Vax Up! campaign offers students who are vaccinated who attend universities that reach the 70 percent threshold, based on fall 2020 full-time-equivalent enrollment and excluding students studying only online, the ability to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000. The campaign runs through Oct. 15.