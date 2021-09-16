CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AN NCS PREMIERE: FILTH WIZARD — “TUSKRIDER”

nocleansinging.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re about to make a bit of a detour from the usual pathways of nastiness and gloom that our site tends to follow. To be sure, there’s no clean singing in the song we’re about to premiere — because there’s no singing at all. And the music is still plenty heavy and will get your reflexive muscles in motion. But the band’s interests and talents steer them toward progressive rock and funk, albeit without completely leaving behind the harshness, darkness, and deviance of metal.

www.nocleansinging.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetalSucks

Video: Soulfly Perform New Song, “Filth Upon Filth”

Soulfly performed a brand new song called “Filth Upon Filth” at their show on September 1 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City. Soulfly were in the recording studio earlier this year with producer Arthur Rizk. After recording his parts on the album, long-time guitarist Marc Rizzo parted ways with the band under very dramatic circumstances. Rizzo claimed that Soulfly did nothing to help support the band members or their crew during the pandemic. Soulfly allege that Rizzo simply failed to take advantage of government programs set up to help people financially during the lockdown. Public records show that both Max Cavalera and his son, Soulfly drummer Zyon Cavalera, received PPP loans as independent contractors, lending credence to their argument.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
johnstonsunrise.net

The Dust Ruffles' 'Innocent Filth EP' worth the wait

Typically, when it comes to making anything, the more time it takes the better the result. It’s usually noticeable when something is hastily created versus being done deliberately. For the Providence pop rock trio The Dust Ruffles, this is a great way to describe the making of their “Innocent Filth...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: DEVIANT PROCESS — “HOMO HOMINI DEUS”

About five and a half years ago the then-unheralded Québec City band Deviant Process released their debut album, Paroxysm. It caught our attention, much as an unforeseen meteor shower would. Our man Andy Synn wrote about it here, in a review that included this passage:. “Imagine if you will a...
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: OBSCURA QALMA — “AWAKEN A SHRINE TO OBLIVION”

On November 14th, Rising Nemesis Records will release Apotheosis, the debut album of the Venetian extreme metal band Obscura Qalma, a record that provides the follow-up to their 2019 EP, Sheol to the Apeiron. Creating what the band describe as “blackened heavily orchestrated death metal”, they have drawn influence from the likes of Behemoth and Septicflesh, Death and Dissection, Hypocrisy and classical music, and film-score composers such as Alexandre Desplat.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizardry#Lead Guitar#Ncs#Acoustic Guitar#Teeth
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: DØDSDRIFT — “FÄHRDE”

By their own choice the black metal band Dødsdrift are a mysterious collective, one of those groups who prefer to let their music do most of the speaking. All we know is that that they were founded in 2018 in a northern area of Germany that borders the Baltic Sea, and that the 10 tracks on their new album Ødnis were inspired by isolation, loss, war, and the forces of nature.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Watch Soulfly play brand new “Filth Upon Filth” In NYC

Soulfly is well into its US tour with Dino Cazares of Fear Factory filling in on guitar. You may remember that we reported on the departure of longtime Soulfly guitarist Marc Rizzo from the band and his subsequent replacement by FF guitarist Dino Cazares for their fall tour. Well, we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
loudersound.com

Cradle Of Filth enjoy dark Victorian gothic vibe on Necromantic Fantasies video

Extreme metal conquistadors Cradle Of Filth have unveiled the latest single from their upcoming Existence Is Futile album. Necromantic Fantasies follows the release of the almost 100% diabolical Crawling King Chaos video at the end of July. "This is a very different video from its predecessor," intones frontman Dani Filth,...
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: IFFERNET — “FAR QUEST FOR A DEAD END”

Almost exactly two years ago we had the privilege of premiering a full stream of the stunning self-titled debut album by the French black metal duo Iffernet, accompanied by a lengthy and enthusiastic review. In the intervening years, the album’s desolating power has not diminished, and today we have a reminder of its enduring strength: Along with the French New Noise Magazine we’re premiering a video of Iffernet in a live performance of the album’s closing track, “Far Quest For A Dead End“.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS INTERVIEW: VORKUTA

(In this new piece Comrade Aleks discloses his interview with vocalist Blizzard from the Hungarian black metal band Vorkuta, who returned with an EP this past spring as the first new music in more than a dozen years.) You’re wrong if you think from a first glance that the “Vorkuta”...
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

Cradle Of Filth Premiere “Necromantic Fantasies” Music Video

The official music video for Cradle Of Filth‘s new single “Necromantic Fantasies” has newly dropped online and is available to view below. Vicente Cordero directed this clip, having also helmed the band’s previous video for “Crawling King Chaos“. Frontman Dani Filth offered:. “This is a very different video from its...
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

RIVERS OF NIHIL – THE WORK

(Andy Synn sits down to do “the work” with the new album from Rivers of Nihil, scheduled for release on September 24) There’s a certain type of person – hell, for all I know it may just be the same individual over and over again – who responds to any article about Rivers of Nihil with the cut-and-paste comment “Death Metal’s Pink Floyd!”.
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

ROUND FIVE: NCS RETURNS TO GIMME METAL ON SEPTEMBER 17TH

Way back on the 17th of August, 2020, three of the slaves who toil at NCS (Andy Synn, DGR, and Islander) appeared as guest DJs at GIMME METAL, curating a two-hour on-line radio show in which we spun tracks of our own demented choosing, interspersed with our own pre-recorded banter, and also engaged in live on-line chats with listeners. Since then we’ve done it three more times, and as you can see we’re about to show up tomorrow for a fifth episode.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

CARCASS: “TORN ARTERIES”

(The new Carcass album is being released today by Nuclear Blast, and to celebrate the occasion we have a review by DGR that compares them to… well… you’ll see.) In the before times when restaurants were a thing and you were lucky enough to live in a mid-sized town, then you had an increasing chance of finding a restaurant in town that you loved and that treated everybody like shit. There are, of course, gimmick places like this where the service is a Disney-fied version of the sort of genuine scorn you’d encounter at such a place. But, if you had the real thing, you’d immediately recognize the atmosphere — of you being an inconvenience by being there, and the sort of “get your food and get out attitude” that would color your whole impression of the place.
MUSIC
The Independent

Abba star Agnetha Fältskog hints that Voyage could be their final album

Abba member Agnetha Fältskog has hinted that their forthcoming album Voyage might be their last album ever.While speaking about the band’s digital avatars during an appearance on Swedish Radio, the 71-year-old Swedish singer revealed that “it felt great to do [it] in the end”.“Because it was so different. Also, there was a vibe, one felt that maybe it’s the last thing we do. Same thing with this album,” Fältskog said. Recently, the group – which comprises Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Fältskog, and Björn Ulvaeus – announced details of a virtual concert series, which will see all four of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy