Tension between the United States and Afghanistan continues to increase as Americans remain in Afghanistan amidst the political turmoil. CBN News reported that a Texas mother and her three children faced a 300-mile excursion through 20 checkpoints before reaching safety. Moreover, it appears that safely evacuating Americans has been exacerbated due to the Taliban blocking 6 planes from leaving the country. In response, Florida Republicans are criticizing both the Biden Administration and the State Department, calling their response a “disgrace” as the conflict surrounding Afghanistan continues to have lasting effects.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO