Walmart introduces self-driving delivery cars in select cities

Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is testing a driverless car, in partnership with Ford and Argo AI, that delivers your order straight to your door. HLN's Elizabeth Prann reports.

Outsider.com

Walmart Will Be Launching Driverless Car Delivery This Year, Using Ford Vehicles

Driverless cars are slowly starting to become a trend on US highways. Companies like Google and Tesla paved the road for other more standard manufacturers to create their own versions of autonomous vehicles. And now, major corporations are signing on to use autonomous technology for local deliveries. On Wednesday, Walmart announced that it’s partnering with Ford and Argo to bring self-driving delivery vehicles to Austin, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Washington, DC.
CARS
pymnts

Today In Retail: Walmart, Ford Launch Driverless Delivery in 3 Cities; PetSmart Offers BNPL

In today’s top retail news, Walmart is partnering with Ford and Argo AI to bring driverless delivery to three major U.S. cities, and PetSmart is offering consumers the ability to use Afterpay’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform for purchases. Also, retailers are prepping for pent-up consumer demand during the holiday shopping season, and Parachute is now selling bedframes in its first foray into furniture.
RETAIL
Fudzilla

Apple appoints watch maker to oversee self-driving car vapourware

Because the iWatch is the same thing as a car right?. Fruity cargo cult Apple has shown it is serious about getting its much hyped, never seen self driving car project completed, by hiring the bloke who was in charge of making the iWatch a thing to take over. For...
ELECTRONICS
nwaonline.com

Walmart to test autonomous deliveries

Ford Motor Co. and its autonomous-driving affiliate, Argo AI, have teamed with Walmart to begin testing the home delivery of groceries and other items by self-driving cars in three cities later this year. The service will start in Miami, Washington and Austin, Texas, and will be limited to specific areas...
CARS
Miami Herald

Self-driving vehicles will make deliveries for this retailer in Miami-Dade

Walmart has signed on to join Ford and tech firm Argo AI’s ongoing self-driving car test program in Miami-Dade County. The three companies announced Wednesday that customers in select parts of Miami-Dade will see deliveries being performed by the vehicles, which for now will still feature safety drivers behind the wheel, but which will be operating autonomously. In the initial phase of the initiative, a runner will be in the vehicle to drop off goods. Later, customers will be notified that a car with their goods is approaching, along with instructions on how to access them from the backseat, and will be asked to meet the vehicle at the curb.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
UPI News

DoorDash introduces on-demand alcohol delivery

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- In an announcement about extending its services on Monday, DoorDash will now offer customers the option to buy alcoholic drinks to be delivered to their door. The company will facilitate the delivery of wines, beer and spirits across 20 states, Canada and Australia on its own...
RETAIL
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis To Showcase Electric Vehicles Sunday For Drive Electric Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Green will celebrate National Drive Electric Week Sept. 26 with a showcase for the seventh consecutive year of electric vehicles Sunday at City Dock. More than 50 electric vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, bikes, and even boats will be featured in the event, designed to highlight the vehicles’ benefits, including helping the climate, clean air and cost savings, according to a city press release. Many owners of the vehicles will be at the event to answer questions and present seminars, including; installation of home chargers, including in apartment and condo situations; how electric vehicle charging affects your electric bill; “driving on sunshine;” government financial incentives; and how driving electric can help mitigate the effects of climate change. The 11th annual National Drive Electric Week runs until Oct. 3 and is presented by national organizers Plug In America, the Electric Auto Association, the Sierra Club, and EVHybridNoire.  
ANNAPOLIS, MD
nextbigfuture.com

Self Driving Cars Will Save and Improve Lives

If self-driving cars can become ten times safer than human-driven cars and became standard for the world then 1.1 million of the over 1.2 million global traffic deaths would be prevented each year. Self-driving cars would also enable old people and children to get around safely and conveniently with more independence.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Carscoops

Watch Someone Steal A C8 Corvette Right In Front Of Dealership Staff

A video has been posted online showing someone stealing a brand new Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray right out of a dealership. This footage was shared to the C8 Corvette and Friends page on Facebook and shows a salesman next to the sports car. Apparently, the individual behind the wheel was just about to get a tour of the car’s interior by the salesman but quickly locked the doors, preventing the salesman from getting inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Motley Fool

Self-Driving Cars Are Here and the Leaders May Surprise You

Cruise and Waymo have already earned autonomous driving permits in California. Only a handful of companies are licensed to operate in California without a safety driver. The company with the most upside may be one of the legacy Detroit automakers. Self-driving technology has been advancing quickly over the last decade,...
CARS
VentureBeat

Lidar sensors cruise from self-driving cars to digital twins and the metaverse

Lidar technology has gained attention among a slew of advanced technologies promising to create tomorrow’s self-driving cars. But lidar sensors are also prominent in efforts to produce digital twins and metaverse use cases. A core aspect of digital twins lies in updating models of the real world with high fidelity...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple taps more drivers to test self-driving cars in California

Apple is continuing efforts to advance internal self-driving car technology, with the iPhone maker recently registering more drivers to pilot technology test beds on California roads. In early August, Apple's autonomous vehicle program consisted of 69 test vehicles and 92 pilots, according to filings with California's Department of Motor Vehicles....
CALIFORNIA STATE
pymnts

Apple Taps Watch Head for Self-Driving Car Project

Apple has asked the head of its smartwatch efforts to lead its fledgling self-driving car program. According to Bloomberg News, Kevin Lynch will take over the project following the departure of Doug Field, who left Apple for a position with Ford. Sources told Bloomberg that Lynch began working on the...
BUSINESS
automoblog.net

Could The Chip Shortage Accelerate The Adoption of EVs & Self-Driving Cars?

Automoblog was recently invited on MarketScale TV to discuss what might need to happen for electric vehicles and self-driving cars to gain more traction with consumers. In this segment, our Managing Editor, Carl Anthony, was asked what the industry can do and if the recent chip shortage will have any impact on consumer acceptance of electric and autonomous vehicles.
CARS
104.1 WIKY

GM invests in Oculii, radar software maker for self-driving cars

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – General Motors Co’s venture capital arm has invested millions of dollars in Oculii, a U.S. startup maker of software for radar sensors used in self-driving cars, Oculii co-founder Steven Hong said. GM can use Oculii’s low-cost software to boost the resolution of radars and scale up...
BUSINESS
urbandaddy.com

Floating Motors Turns Cars into Floating Cars

Flying cars may still be a few years away, so until then, you can keep driving your car on the road like everyone else. Or you can think outside the box and take your car for a swim. Because Floating Motors is a new company that's modifying classic cars into...
CARS

