BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state health department reported 1,277 new cases of COVID-19 in Maryland Saturday and 12 new deaths from the virus. But the positivity rate went down again, to 4.22 percent. And it’s the sixth day that it’s decreased. The vaccination effort continued Saturday across the state including in one of its zip codes hit hardest by COVID, 21215. Saturday, the New Psalmist Baptist Church worked with the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital to offer more shots of the vaccine for kids who are going back to school so that more of this community is protected against the virus. Dozens lined up for...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO