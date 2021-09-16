Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares to throw a pass at the beginning of practice Wednesday at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA ― Tom Brady hasn’t even hinted at retirement or how far that may be in his future.

Having just won his seventh Super Bowl and off to a 1-0 start with the Bucs at age 44, why should he?

But how long Brady will play in the NFL has long been a point of intrigue, even if he keeps moving the finish line.

Brady’s contract with the Bucs runs through the 2022 season, when he will be 45.

But why wouldn’t Brady stick around until he’s half a hundred?

Brady was asked if he could play until he’s 50 during this season’s first episode of the Tommy & Gronky segment starring Brady and Rob Gronkowski that appears on the team’s website. It was part of a segment in which the two answered Google’s most-asked questions.

“Can Tom Brady play until (he’s) 50 years old?” Gronk asked.

“Wow. Seems to be a really hot question lately,” Brady said. “Can Tom Brady play ‘til 50? Like, 50 years old?”

“50,” Gronk repeated. “You’re 44, and that’s six more years.”

“I don’t find it so difficult,” Brady answered. “Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

“You know, there’s a little spin to that question,” Gronkowski said. ”I think it’s, will (Brady’s wife) Gisele (Bundchen) let Tom play ‘til 50?”

“That is a way better question,” Brady said. “And in fact, why would they not Google that? I think they should. That is, of course no, that answer.

“I’m just kidding,” Brady continued. “Sorry, babe. I love you. You would let me. You would let me do anything as long as I’m happy.”

