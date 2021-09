If you are looking forward to the official Windows 11 launch you may be interested in no that today Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.184 making it available to download via the Beta Channel and for commercial PCs in the Release Preview Channel. The latest release brings with it a number of tweaks and enhancements including a fix point issue where the new learn more info in OOBE about Windows Hello wasn’t translated for non-English languages. As well as fixing an issue where a small set of languages were missing translations across the UI in Windows 11.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO