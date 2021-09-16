CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County house fire claims life

By Hannah Caver
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to a house fire at 4512 11the Ave. N. at Thursday, September 16 at 4:59 a.m.

According to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, the back of the house was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and a primary search began. However, the search could not be completed due to the unstable conditions of the structure.

Battalion Chief Sebastion Carrillo stated that once the structure was deemed stable, they re-entered the house conducting a secondary search, which is when they found the victim.

Police and fire officials continue to investigate the incident. There is no further information at this time.

