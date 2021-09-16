CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Chase Claypool headline Canada's 2021 NFL class

By Jackie Spiegel
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL season is here and expectations are high for the Canadian contingent in 2021. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who spent all of 2020 on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic at CHSLD Gertrude-Lafrance, a long-term care facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., is back for the Chiefs. The Super Bowl champ is out for a bit after breaking his hand but is expected to be inserted back into his start spot on the offensive line soon.

