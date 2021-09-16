HIGH TIME Brings Out New York City Deadheads With Return To Brooklyn Bowl [Photos]
New York City Deadheads were treated to a thrilling two-set show from local Grateful Dead cover band HIGH TIME on Wednesday. The performance from the local five-piece band—which has grown in popularity since emerging out of the Brooklyn indie-rock scene in early 2018—filled the recently reopened Brooklyn Bowl with the psychedelic sounds of early Grateful Dead music to match the mesmerizing light show put on by local light artist Macrodose.liveforlivemusic.com
