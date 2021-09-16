CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

HIGH TIME Brings Out New York City Deadheads With Return To Brooklyn Bowl [Photos]

By Tom Shackleford
liveforlivemusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Deadheads were treated to a thrilling two-set show from local Grateful Dead cover band HIGH TIME on Wednesday. The performance from the local five-piece band—which has grown in popularity since emerging out of the Brooklyn indie-rock scene in early 2018—filled the recently reopened Brooklyn Bowl with the psychedelic sounds of early Grateful Dead music to match the mesmerizing light show put on by local light artist Macrodose.

liveforlivemusic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
Jack Straw
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy