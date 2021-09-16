CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings For Life Storage

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Life Storage has an average price target of $125.6 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $105.00.

