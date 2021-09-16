Construction Begins On Affordable Housing In Chicago’s Pilsen Neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) — Construction will soon get underway on more than 50 affordable housing apartments in Pilsen. Mayor Lightfoot joined leaders from the Resurrection Project for the groundbreaking of Casa Durango at 19th Street and Racine. Another complex will be built at Ashland near Cullerton. It’s meant to help people being pushed out of the neighborhood by increasing rents and higher property values because of gentrification.chicago.cbslocal.com
