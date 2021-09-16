CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Construction Begins On Affordable Housing In Chicago’s Pilsen Neighborhood

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Construction will soon get underway on more than 50 affordable housing apartments in Pilsen. Mayor Lightfoot joined leaders from the Resurrection Project for the groundbreaking of Casa Durango at 19th Street and Racine. Another complex will be built at Ashland near Cullerton. It’s meant to help people being pushed out of the neighborhood by increasing rents and higher property values because of gentrification.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Ashland, IL
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Chicago Mayor#Housing Development#Pilsen#Gentrification#Cbs#Casa Durango
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy