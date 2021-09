He sings. He plays guitar. He plays piano. He plays the violin. And he will be coming to Rams Head On Stage for a special all-ages matinee show on October 2nd!. We’re talking about AJ Smith who is a crooner and a balladeer that got the attention (and admiration of Billy Joel) for a song penned during the COVID 19 pandemic. With parents and grandparents from Annapolis (and a trip to the old hospital way back when), AJ is excited to be able to get a home-stand concert in on his current tour that is taking him from Nashville to New York.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO