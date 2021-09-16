CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Timothée Chalamet and Larry David’s ‘iconic’ lunch drives fans wild

By Desiree Murphy
Page Six
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet can’t seem to wrap their heads around the newfound friendship between Timothée Chalamet and Larry David. Paparazzi caught Chalamet, 25, and David, 74, having lunch together Monday at Sant Ambroeus in New York City, and the photos quickly went viral online. The actors appeared to be having a...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecut.com

Why Was Larry David at Fashion Week?

The highlight of my New York Fashion Week happened in the final hour this season. It was around 7 p.m., and I was at the Staud show on the roof of Spring Studios in Tribeca. An Instagram-famous dog and alleged “gay icon” wearing a pink tulle outfit was seated in front of me looking absolutely terrified. To my right was a giant, shimmering lemon the size of a car. (Not sure how that got on the roof?)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CinemaBlend

Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David Caught In Awkward Public Moments, So Is HBO Filming Season 12 Already?

Larry David has been making viewers cringe on Curb Your Enthusiasm since 2000 by playing a slightly exaggerated version of himself. His character's cantankerous ways get him into the most awkward situations, but it’s sometimes hard to know exactly where "Larry David" stops and where his real life and personality enter into it. Case in point: the Seinfeld creator was seen over the weekend exhibiting some very Curb Your Enthusiasm-like behavior at two highly public events. So with Season 11 set to premiere on HBO in October, is it possible filming has already begun for Season 12?
TV SERIES
Esquire

Timothée Chalamet Kept It Real at the Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet approached the Met Gala 2021, and the swelling crowds went wild. With good reason. The 25-year-old has, in a very short amount of time, built a CV that many Hollywood old timers would envy: the lead role in the latest Dune remake, a classic, deadpan, big haired Wes Anderson gig, and a spot as co-chair at this year's Met Gala alongside Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka and Billie Eilish. And he didn't disappoint. For fashion's maddest and silliest night, the Call Me By Your Name star went for prince regent does after-ball drinks at a local Soho boozer. It was ivory. It was Napoleonic. It was silken and regal and very "my grandfather, the viscount".
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Laurie David
Person
Josiah
Person
Timothée Chalamet
WWD

A Look at Timothée Chalamet’s Style Evolution

Click here to read the full article. Although Timothée Chalamet has only been in the spotlight for a few years, his style has resonated with many and has made him one of the biggest male celebrities to watch on the red carpet. The Oscar-nominated actor, who is co-chairing tonight’s Met Gala, has become known for his fashion-forward style since he was catapulted into the spotlight for his role in the 2017 movie, “Call Me By Your Name.” Chalamet’s style is defined by his experimental nature, where he looks to graphic prints, bright colors and different takes on the traditional suit for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka Prequel Has Added A Toy Story 4 Star

Soon Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp’s exclusive club of actors who’ve played Willy Wonka on the big screen will welcome a new member. Earlier this year, Dune actor Timothée Chalamet was cast to play Wonka, though instead of him appearing in another direct adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chalamet will follow the character at a time before he became the famed candy mogul. Now the upcoming Wonka movie has secured its second actor: Toy Story 4’s Keegan-Michael Key.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Timothée Chalamet Brings His Style A-Game as Co-Chair of 2021 Met Gala

The Dune star brought his style A-game to the celebration, hosted on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. Chalamet, 25, serves as one of this year's co-chairs, along with Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka. American designer Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, meanwhile, are honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Esquire

Timothée Chalamet Wore Sweatpants and Chucks to the Met Gala—and He Looked Great

The Met Gala, the annual fashion party and fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is back in full swing after a year hiatus. Co-hosting this year’s soiree—the theme being “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”—is Timothée Chalamet, the Academy Award-nominated heartthrob and bona fide fashion enthusiast in his own right. And to honor the spirit of the night, he wore a pair of white Chuck Taylor All-Star high-tops, the OG sneaker that every guy worth their salt should own.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram
TheWrap

Keegan-Michael Key Joins Timothée Chalamet in ‘Wonka’ Prequel

Keegan-Michael Key is joining Timothee Chalamet in “Wonka,” an upcoming Warner Bros. musical prequel to the Roald Dahl classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” individuals with knowledge of the casting confirmed to TheWrap. Key’s role is being kept secret for now, but it is known that the film will star...
MOVIES
Indy100

Larry David hailed as ‘iconic’ after being spotted plugging his ears at New York Fashion Week

Larry David was spotted in the front row at New York Fashion Week – doing the most Larry David thing ever. The comedy legend sent social media users into hysterics after a video surfaced online of the 74-year-old looking less-than-pleased during STAUD’s Spring 22 lively fashion show on Sunday night. The clip, which has since gone viral on Instagram with over 230k views, was captured by The Cut senior fashion writer Emilia Petrarca. ‘Larry David should come to fashion week more often. I think he’d really enjoy it’, she joked in the caption. In true Larry style, the video shown the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

The Surprising Connection Between Only Murders in the Building's Costumes and Timothée Chalamet

The "collaboration between cast and costume designer is where the magic happens," costume designer Dana Covarrubias told POPSUGAR of her work, outfitting Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in Hulu's new murder-mystery comedy, Only Murders in the Building. "There's always a moment in the fitting where you get to see how your costumes are helping to transform the actor into the character they're becoming." That's the part we see play out onscreen as we watch Selena as Mabel Mora, Steve Martin as Charles Haden-Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, swathed in the looks carefully crafted by Dana — and rooted in the script. How she set about dressing Selena as Mabel was guided by the cues there, she told us, "My first influence is always the script. Mabel, Selena's character, is scripted as a tough, no-nonsense single-woman living in NYC, but that's kind of all you know about her." Still that leaves plenty of room to play with the characters' looks and to build each of their respective identities with visual cues. "I thought about how I might be able to reflect that mystery element in each of the main character's looks. What are these characters hiding or trying to project and how are they using their clothing to do this? Charles (Steve Martin) uses clothing as a comfort, Oliver (Martin Short) uses clothing as a performance, and Mabel, Selena's character, uses her clothing as armor."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
townandcountrymag.com

Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet, and Billie Eilish to Co-Chair 2021 Met Gal

Gen Z is taking over the Met Gala. Each year, the event appoints a few co-chairs to be the faces of the evening. This year's group is all under age 25. But, though they are young, the four cohosts are no less accomplished or recognizable than those of prior years. As per a May announcement, the 2021 co-chairs are Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

We Still Can't Get Over Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's Looks at the 'Dune' Premiere

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet attended the premiere of Dune at the 78th Venice Film Festival this weekend in stunning outfits that were the talk of the internet. The 25-year-old actor, who recently confirmed her relationship with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, donned a custom Balmain leather gown paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps and an emerald BVLGARI necklace. “The bespoke leather gown was crafted using an exact model of the star’s bust, taking full advantage of the Balmain atelier and the house’s artisanal tradition,” Balmain shared on Instagram. Conceptualized by her long-time stylist Law Roach, Zendaya’s overall ensemble was inspired by the 19th-century Italian marble statue, Undine Rising from the Fountain — hence the wet-look.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy