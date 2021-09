Everyone can relate to road rage, however, this native New Yorker chose a rather unique way to handle his anger: through dance!. Driving in the city can already be a pain, & between construction and traffic, being honked at can only add to the frustration. And though a normal reaction might be to yell, shout, or flip the bird, this New Yorker might as well have done the worm!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO