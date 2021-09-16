Patriot News

As the sun set on a small town in southeastern Indiana, the streets were filled with people not only from Patriot but from all over the area. Since September 11th, 2002, the town of Patriot has gathered every year to remember all those lost in the tragedy of 9/11. This year was no different, Pastor Mike Jones led a group of about 50 people from town hall around town, passing by the river, following the side streets, across the road, up past the old jail and back to the flag park. Town board members Elizabeth Thomas, Tony Rider and Theresa Winters all mingled into the crowd of people with lit candles as the candlelight service made its way around Patriot.