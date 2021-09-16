x86 Champion AMD Is Ready To Make ARM Chips If Needed

ARM’s processor architecture is undisputedly dominating the smartphone market and, as of 2020 with the introduction of Apple’s M1 chips, it also emerged as an extremely power-efficient solution for thin and light notebooks or even tablets, catching Intel and AMD off guard. Nvidia is also trying to make ARM relevant in the datacenter market, regardless of its pending plans to acquire ARM, which might actually fall through. The desktop market seems to be the only one where ARM does not see much of a representation, but this could soon change, as AMD now appears to be interested in implementing the ARM architecture into more custom silicon solutions for some of its customers.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO