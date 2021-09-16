x86 Champion AMD Is Ready To Make ARM Chips If Needed
AMD has been the de facto champion of the x86 industry ever since Intel stumbled with Skylake and has prevented significant market share deterioration to ARM (something Intel should be thankful for) by being in the right place at the right time. Its Zen-based processors are easily faster than Apple Silicon (in performance) and Intel has just started to catch up with its 10nm based CPUs. So it was very interesting when the company's CFO revealed that while AMD believes x86 is the winner, they aren't unwilling to produce ARM-based chips.wccftech.com
