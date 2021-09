Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen downgraded Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of C$158, up from C$152. Hansen states that he raised the stock's target price because of the "roll-out of a new strategic plan last week that seemingly aims to return CN to its core roots in precision scheduled railroading." However, despite the target price increase, he downgraded the stock to Market Perform, saying that investors are "already paying up for much of the initial (easiest) upside."

