Coffee is one of the most popular ways that people add a little extra boost to their mornings. While most people usually fill up their mugs with coffee that has already been ground, run through a coffee maker, and maybe even sweetened with cream and sugar, Aldi is now offering their customers a unique new way to get their caffeine fix: With a coffee plant potted in a cozy mug.

